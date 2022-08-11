Pizza chain closing one St. Louis area location

The pizza place made the announcement in a Facebook post. A reason for the closure was not given.

ST. LOUIS — A pizza place is closing up its location in south St. Louis County this week. Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream announced the closure on social media.

In a Facebook post, the pizza place said its last day at its south St. Louis County location will be Aug. 12. That's located at 7918 Watson Road.

"We would like to thank everybody for their business over the years and look forward to serving you from our St. Peters location," the post on Facebook said.

A reason for the closure was not given.

The St. Peters location is located at 905 Jungermann Road.

Happy Joe's is based out of Iowa. It will have just one location in Missouri after the south St. Louis County location closes.

Other locations are mainly in Eastern Iowa and Northwestern Illinois.

Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream on Watson is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, its last day open, according to the Happy Joe's website.

The St. Peters location is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. according to the Happy Joe's website.