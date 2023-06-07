2-year-old girl dies at hospital 2 days after drowning in Table Rock Lake

The MSHP said they do not know how she entered the water and drowned.

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A 2-year-old girl from Ozark, Missouri, has died Wednesday after a drowning incident earlier this week in Table Rock Lake.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol drowning incident report, the girl went into the water at around 6:30 p.m. Monday and drowned 7 miles north of Blue Eye, Missouri, in Table Rock Lake.

She was taken to the Mercy Hospital Pediatric Care Unit in Kansas City, Missouri, where she was pronounced dead around 5:15 Wednesday morning.

The MSHP said they do not know the circumstances of how she entered the water. She was reportedly not wearing a personal flotation device at the time.

