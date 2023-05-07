Reckless driving, shootings, attempted drowning reported overnight in downtown St. Louis

According to an internal memo obtained by 5 On Your Side, the district that handles downtown and the surrounding areas was handling as many as 55 calls at a time.

ST. LOUIS — An internal police memo said officers in downtown St. Louis were juggling as many as 55 calls at the same time Saturday night into Sunday for reports of illegal driving, shootings and other alleged crimes, multiple sources told 5 On Your Side.

According to the memo obtained by 5 On Your Side, the officers in the 4th District responded to shootings, reckless driving incidents and even a report of an attempted drowning near The Arch.

The memo said the district was handling 17 calls as soon as the shift began, including a report of a car "slide show" on Market Street between 7th and 9th streets. Video from social media showed cars doing doughnuts in the middle of the street, blocking traffic. The department's Real Time Crime Center said some of the cars were reportedly stolen.

The memo said some of the pedestrians in the area were armed with long rifles and group members reportedly "fired numerous gunshots."

Officers from other districts responded to the area to help clear the drivers from the area, but other issues involving vehicles appeared later in the night.

The memo said more than 100 cars and a large group were along Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, where shots were fired. The memo said the group blocked the way for people who were aboard a river cruise ship.

According to the memo, officers that responded to the riverfront area were also made aware of a Facebook video that purported to show an attempted drowning in the Mississippi River. The incident report said the person live-streaming the video said people tried to "jump" a man, but the person jumped into the river. Officers were unable to find the victim, so they could not tell if a crime was committed.

The memo said the department could not respond to every call due to the number of incidents. At about 4:30 a.m., the Brooklyn, Illinois, police department chased a fleeing vehicle into St. Louis, where the driver crashed at Westbound Interstate 70 near Salisbury. The woman driving the car got out and ran off.

The memo said when the Brooklyn Police Department was told about the nearly 30 pending calls the 4th District was still working on, Brooklyn police left the crashed vehicle and returned to Illinois.

In addition to these incidents, 4th District officers responded to a shooting that left two teens dead and two others hurt near the intersection of Branch and N 21st Streets in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. None of the victims in that shooting have been identified.

Captain Pierre Benoist, with SLMPD, told reporters in a press conference on Friday that starting the first weekend of May, police presence on the busy downtown streets would be beefed up.

"We will have security, additional, this weekend and every weekend moving forward down in downtown and downtown West," he said.

St. Louis Police said their increased police presence would continue every weekend moving forward.