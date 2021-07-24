3 killed in crash on I-44 in Crawford County after truck experiences 'vehicle defect'

A Florida man was driving a U-Haul truck westbound on Interstate 44 near Leasburg when the truck "suffered a vehicle defect"

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — Three people from Wisconsin were killed in a crash in Crawford County, Missouri, after they were struck by a truck that experienced a malfunction.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Florida man was driving a U-Haul truck westbound on Interstate 44 near Leasburg when the truck "suffered a vehicle defect." The driver lost control of the truck, hit a van then crossed the median and struck a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox head on.

The Chevrolet Equinox then struck a transit van before all four cars came to a stop.

The three people inside the Chevrolet Equinox died in the crash. They were identified as 19-year-old Ronald King, 22-year-old Eve King and 23-year-old Frank Handley. All three were from Wisconsin.