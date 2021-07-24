3 killed in crash on I-44 in Crawford County after truck experiences 'vehicle defect'

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — Three people from Wisconsin were killed in a crash in Crawford County, Missouri, after they were struck by a truck that experienced a malfunction.
According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Florida man was driving a U-Haul truck westbound on Interstate 44 near Leasburg when the truck "suffered a vehicle defect." The driver lost control of the truck, hit a van then crossed the median and struck a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox head on.
The Chevrolet Equinox then struck a transit van before all four cars came to a stop.
The three people inside the Chevrolet Equinox died in the crash. They were identified as 19-year-old Ronald King, 22-year-old Eve King and 23-year-old Frank Handley. All three were from Wisconsin.
The Equinox and the transit van were totaled in the crash. The driver of the transit van was the only other person injured in the crash. His injuries were minor.