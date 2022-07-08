3 killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Beckemeyer, Illinois

CARLYLE, Ill. — Three people in a car were killed in a crash in Beckemeyer, Illinois, Friday afternoon.
Clinton County Sheriff Dan Travous said a car and a tractor-trailer were in a head-on crash at 12:04 p.m. on Old Highway 50, a half-mile east of Harper Street.
A 2005 Audi was driven by a 15-year-old girl with a learner's permit. The vehicle was traveling eastbound. Travous said the vehicle crossed into westbound lanes and collided with a Volvo tractor-trailer head-on.
The girl and her passengers, a 43-year-old woman and a 17-year-old were killed in the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer had minor injuries.
The names of the victims were not immediately released, pending notification of family members.
There were multiple witnesses and 911 calls related to the crash.
Carlyle High School hosted a gathering with pastors and counselors on hand. The event was scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.