3 killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Beckemeyer, Illinois

CARLYLE, Ill. — Three people in a car were killed in a crash in Beckemeyer, Illinois, Friday afternoon.

Clinton County Sheriff Dan Travous said a car and a tractor-trailer were in a head-on crash at 12:04 p.m. on Old Highway 50, a half-mile east of Harper Street.

A 2005 Audi was driven by a 15-year-old girl with a learner's permit. The vehicle was traveling eastbound. Travous said the vehicle crossed into westbound lanes and collided with a Volvo tractor-trailer head-on.

The girl and her passengers, a 43-year-old woman and a 17-year-old were killed in the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer had minor injuries.

The names of the victims were not immediately released, pending notification of family members.

There were multiple witnesses and 911 calls related to the crash.