Beau Rothwell sentenced to life in prison in the 2019 death of Jennifer Rothwell

The Creve Coeur woman whose husband was convicted of her death had looked up “what to do if your husband is upset you are pregnant."

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Beau Rothwell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the 2019 death of his pregnant wife.

Rothwell, a Creve Coeur man, was convicted of killing his pregnant wife, Jennifer, in November 2019.

Jennifer Rothwell had looked up “what to do if your husband is upset you are pregnant" on her cellphone before she was killed, search warrants revealed in 2019.

Beau Rothwell tried to cover up evidence in their home and dumped her body 45 minutes away from their home in Lincoln County. Days later, he confessed to police.

Rothwell was tried in front of a jury earlier this year. He was found guilty of first-degree murder.

The state argued Beau Rothwell thought of killing Jennifer Rothwell as a way out of his marriage for months. Beau's defense team said it was a crime of passion that happened during an argument over an affair.

In the end, the jury sided with the prosecution.

Resources for those experiencing domestic violence

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Safe Connections Crisis Helpline at 314-531-2003. You can also text that number from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, free of charge. https://safeconnections.org/

Alternatives to Living In Violent Environments (ALIVE) also has a crisis line at 314-993-2777 and they have a number for Franklin County at 800-941-9144. https://alivestl.org/