ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were hit an killed after a series of crashes in St. Francois County Sunday, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Trooper Dallas Thompson said there were three crashes on US-67 near the intersection of Cash Lane at around 5:40 Sunday evening. After the first two crashes, three people got out of a car and were walking on the road when they were struck and killed.

Thompson said an outside lane of the road remained open while police investigated the crash.

No other information about the crash was provided.

