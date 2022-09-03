You can celebrate 314 Day around St. Louis starting Thursday

Thursday kicks off a series of events in honor of 314 Day, which organizers say gets bigger and better each year.

ST. LOUIS — It's a celebration of St. Louis like you've never seen before.

Thursday kicks off a series of events in honor of 314 Day, which organizers say gets bigger and better each year. It's like a holiday just for St. Louis, happening over an extended weekend. Organizers say consider it a homecoming highlighting the best of STL.

The 314 area code of St. Louis takes on special meaning on March 14. That's Monday, but why wait until then? Celebrations kick off Thursday.

"St. Louis is a unique city. We've got a unique culture here," said 314 Day Founder Terrell Evans aka "Dip".

"Coming together for 314 Day, that's really going to take us throughout the year," said organizer Jami Dolby.

There will be discounts at local businesses, and arts and fashion showcase, a unity prayer rally at the Arch, and a marketplace crawl at Union Station.

"There will be vendors all over St. Louis coming in one place throughout the city,” Dolby explained.

Area businesses are expecting a boost from those coming home for the weekend and from locals who want to celebrate.

"My brunch specialty probably would be the crab cakes,” said Tony Davis. He owns Prime 55 Restaurant downtown, which will have a music and brunch event Sunday. "Helping each other thrive. That's what 314 day is about."

When it comes down to it, it's about showing love for home.

"The city has always had a stigma because of maybe the crime rate but it doesn't define who we are,” Dolby added.

"Let's make this weekend our highlight tape. Let's really showcase what we’re about and at the same time show them that the headlines that they're used to, they're just headlines. This is what were really about,” Evans said.