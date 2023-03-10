33-year-old Metro East man found guilty of ‘execution-style’ killing of man in Granite City

He faces 45 years to life in prison.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A 33-year-old Metro East man was found guilty of first-degree murder Thursday for his role in a fatal shooting of a man in Granite City, Illinois two years ago.

According to a press release from Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Friday afternoon, Fred Williams Jr. was found guilty of shooting and killing Delas Carter, 30, from Alorton, on June 25, 2021, outside of a tire shop, where Carter worked.

The Granite City Police Department said officers were called to the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Carter suffering gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Officers spotted a car believed to be involved with the shooting and tried to pull it over. When the car fled, officers chased it down.

Two of the three men fled the car when it came to a stop near the McKinley Bridge. The driver fatally shot himself while still behind the wheel. Police identified him as 31-year-old Dionta Moore.

Williams was later discovered as a suspect through an investigation with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. He was then found and arrested by the Granite City Police Department with the help of the United States Marshals Service.

In July of 2021, then-30-year-old Williams was charged with two alternative counts of first-degree murder and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm for his involvement in the shooting.

Haine said that evidence presented in court demonstrated that Williams approached Carter outside the tire shop and started firing shots directly at Carter, killing him. Carter reportedly had 10 bullet wounds.

Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Yager called the act “an execution in broad daylight.”

The shooting was caught on surveillance video from the tire shop. Despite the face of the shooter being covered, he was identified as Williams from photo and clothing comparisons made by investigators. Cell-phone analysis, license plate reading technology, and DNA found in the getaway car contributed to his capture.

Haine said this incident was a “chilling and brazen crime that shocked our community.”

Williams’ sentencing will happen at a later time. He faces 45 years to life in prison due to his gun charge.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.