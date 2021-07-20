Man charged with murder in deadly Granite City shooting, 2nd suspect killed self after police chase

Fred Williams, 30, was charged with murder and reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with the death of Delas Carter on June 25

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — One man was charged with murder after police said he was involved in the deadly shooting of a man in Granite City, Illinois.

Fred Williams, 30, was charged with two alternate counts of first-degree murder and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with the death of Delas Carter on June 25.

The Granite City Police Department said officers were called to the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Carter suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Officers spotted a car believed to be involved with the shooting and tried to pull it over. When the car fled, officers chased after it.

Two of the three men inside the car were able to get out when it came to a stop near the McKinley Bridge. Police did not say if either of those men were involved in the shooting. They said the driver was involved, but he fatally shot himself while still behind the wheel. Police identified him as 31-year-old Dionta Moore.

Williams was discovered as a suspect through an investigation with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. He was found and arrested by the Granite City Police Department with the help of the United States Marshals Service.