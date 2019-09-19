ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — When it comes to supporting our first responders, the St. Louis community is second to none.

That's why we want to let you know about an exciting event happening this weekend, honoring a first responder in need: Craig Shormas, a Monarch Fire Protection District Paramedic suffering from state-4 Metastatic Prostate Cancer.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Mike Flamion Hotdogs with Heroes event will be raising money for Shormas and his family on the Macy’s – Chesterfield Mall parking lot.

There will be plenty of food, fun and entertainment for the whole family. Pets are welcome, too!

For all the information about the event, visit the Mike Flamion Hotdogs with Heroes Facebook page.

