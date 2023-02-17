5-year-old girl brought loaded gun to school Friday, Town and Country police say

The teacher who found the gun immediately responded.

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — A loaded handgun was found in a 5-year-old girl's bag Friday morning at Principia School in Town and Country.

Town and County Police Chief James Cavins confirmed Friday afternoon that a loaded gun was found by a teacher in a tote bag brought in by the student.

The teacher who found the gun immediately responded, Cavins said.

No one was in immediate danger, and the gun was not fired, Cavins said. The child's parents are cooperating with police.