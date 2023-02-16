'She was asleep,' says mom of 9-year-old hurt during rolling shootout outside home, calls for more support

The family's Ring camera captured three cars passing by headed to Patterson Road and the noise from the multiple shots fired.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman comforted her 9-year-old daughter who wore a cast on her arm on Thursday.

Adelina Gines told 5 On Your Side her daughter has not spoken much since bullets came flying through her home on Wiethaupt Road before 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday and hit the little girl's bedroom.

Gines' husband secured the house and then went up the stairs to find the child hurt while she was at work.

"There's no words to describe getting a phone call and hearing that your child was asleep. Waking up out of their sleep, and there’s blood. It was a massacre in her room,” Gines said.

The family's Ring camera captured three cars passing by headed to Patterson Road and the noise from the multiple shots fired her family’s way.

“They need more mediation. They need more guidance. Because I guarantee you, they were young,” she added.

Gines lived in her home in unincorporated St. Louis County since 2011.

She moved away from the city for peace.

The mother expressed how preventing crime should start with neighbors supporting one another and that there should be resources for the people committing the crimes.

“Even as parents, we don't reach out to each other. You know back then everybody in the neighborhood had each other number. They had cookouts. Sometimes we need to get back to the basics,” she said.

Gines' daughter's life was spared but now she is hoping to spark change.



St. Louis County police haven't released a description of the vehicles or of any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can report it to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS and remain anonymous.

