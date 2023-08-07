50-year-old man hit, killed while walking on on-ramp in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Mo. — A 50-year-old man was hit and killed while walking in Farmington Sunday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
According to an MSHP crash report, the crash happened on the on-ramp from Missouri 221 to northbound Highway 67 in Farmington at around 9:05 p.m. Tommy E. Shafer Jr., 50, was struck and killed in the crash.
The crash report said Shafer was walking across Highway 67 when he was struck by a 2015 GMC Acadia. He was pronounced dead at a hospital less than an hour later.
The driver stayed on the scene of the crash. The car sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene.
No other information was provided.