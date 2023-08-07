50-year-old man hit, killed while walking on on-ramp in Farmington

State police said 50-year-old Tommy E. Shafer Jr. was struck and killed in the crash.

FARMINGTON, Mo. — A 50-year-old man was hit and killed while walking in Farmington Sunday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

According to an MSHP crash report, the crash happened on the on-ramp from Missouri 221 to northbound Highway 67 in Farmington at around 9:05 p.m. Tommy E. Shafer Jr., 50, was struck and killed in the crash.

The crash report said Shafer was walking across Highway 67 when he was struck by a 2015 GMC Acadia. He was pronounced dead at a hospital less than an hour later.

The driver stayed on the scene of the crash. The car sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene.