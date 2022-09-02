Man dies after 6-vehicle crash Thursday night

Matthew Wahlman, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Thursday night.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A fatal six-vehicle crash occurred on Thursday night on I-270 and New Florissant Road near Florissant, Missouri.

At 11:25 p.m. Thursday night, a 2006 Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on I-270 and attempted to make an unsafe lane change, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The Dodge Charger struck a second vehicle, a 2017 Peterbilt 579, continued into the median wall and came to a stop in the first lane.

The third vehicle, a 2015 Harley Davidson Forty-Eight, struck the front of the Charger and pushed it into lane 2. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as Matthew Wahlman, 34, of St. Charles.

A fourth vehicle, a 2020 Nissan Murano, struck the Charger. The fifth vehicle, a 2005 Saturn Vue, also struck the Charger and Nissan Murano.

The sixth vehicle, a 2022 GMC Savana, struck the rear of the fifth vehicle.

The other drivers and occupants suffered minor to moderate injuries in the crash and were transported to a local hospital.

I-270 was shut down during the early hours of Friday morning due to the crash and investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C. All lanes have reopened as of Friday morning.