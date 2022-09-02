Swansea worker dies after being crushed by machinery

Police said that a 59-year-old worker was crushed when a large piece of machinery collapsed on him at Century Casting.

SWANSEA, Ill. — A lifelong worker of Century Casting in Swansea was killed after being crushed by machinery at the metal-casting company Friday morning.

The Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson told 5 On Your Side that a large piece of machinery collapsed on a 59-year-old worker at the company on the 1100 block of N. Illinois Street.

Workers called 911, and first responders from the nearby police and fire departments rushed to the scene.

Officers, firefighters and the man's coworkers worked together and used an iron pole to wedge the machinery off the man, but he was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders attempted CPR.

Johnson said the man had worked at Century Casting his "whole life."

The man's name has not been released.

It is unclear what led up to the collapse. The police department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

A 5 On Your Side crew is at the scene working to gather more information.