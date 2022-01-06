6-year-old facing discipline after showing loaded gun to teacher at Soulard school

Police say the child found the gun in her mother's car

ST. LOUIS — A 6-year-old girl is now facing disciplinary action after taking a loaded gun to her school in Soulard Thursday morning and showing it to her teacher, according to St. Louis police.

Juvenile detectives responded to Lift for Life Academy in the 1900 block of 7th Street Thursday.

Police say the girl found the gun in the console of her mother's car, and put it in her backpack unbeknownst to her mother.

Police are not seeking charges against the child's mother at this time, and did not release any additional information about the incident.

Life for Life Academy is investigating and had no additional comment.