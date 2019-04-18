ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed in a crash late Wednesday night in St. Louis County.

Just after 10 p.m., 71-year-old Sidney Nusbaum of Washington, Mo. was driving on Interstate 44 when he went off the side of the road and hit a median cable barrier.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the crash report.

RELATED: 4-year-old boy struck by car in north St. Louis County

RELATED: Man killed in motorcycle accident in Wood River, Ill. identified

RELATED: Cement truck hits power pole, knocks out electricity to nearly 1,000 people in Chesterfield