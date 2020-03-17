ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners will be interviewing eight internal candidates today who have applied to become the department's next chief.

Chief Jon Belmar announced he will be retiring April 30. He became chief in 2014.

Only lieutenant colonels were allowed to apply for the job when Belmar's predecessor, Tim Fitch, retired.

This time, the police board opened the application process to those who hold the rank of captain and above.

Board Chairman William Ray Price said the board is only releasing the number of applicants at this time, so he declined to give any other demographic details about the pool of candidates.

The county's charter also allows the police board to hire a chief from outside the department -- something the St. Louis Police Association opposes. It is not clear whether the board is considering external applicants.

The deadline to apply for the position has already passed.

Belmar announced his retirement hours before the terms of a settlement with a gay police officer who accused Belmar and his administration of discrimination were made public.

A jury awarded the officer nearly $20 million in October following a five-day trial. County Executive Sam Page replaced four of the five police board members, who have the power to hire and fire the chief.

The county and the officer, Lt. Keith Wildhaber, entered into mediation and settled the case for $10.25 million.

