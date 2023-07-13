81-year-old man killed, teen injured in Lincoln County crash Wednesday evening

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Gary Krieg was killed in the crash. Three cars were totaled, and no other people suffered serious injuries.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — An 81-year-old man was killed in a crash on Missouri 47 in Lincoln County Wednesday evening.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the three-vehicle crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Missouri 47 near Hidden Valley Drive. Gary Krieg, an 81-year-old Moscow Mills man, was killed in the crash.

According to the report, Krieg was driving his 2014 GMC Sierra west on Missouri 47 when a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by a 17-year-old crossed the center line and struck Krieg head-on.

The crash knocked Krieg's car off the road and flipped it onto its side. The Ram 2500 continued on and struck another vehicle.

Krieg was pronounced dead by EMS workers at the scene of the crash.

The teenage driver suffered minor injuries.