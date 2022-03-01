Police looking for 9-year-old missing from Bellefontaine Neighbors school

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department at 314-867-0080 or St Louis County Police Communications at 314-889-2341.

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — Police are looking for a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing from a St. Louis County elementary school Tuesday.

A press release from the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department said 9-year-old Xaiver Ensor couldn't be found at the end of the school day at Gibson Elementary School and has not been seen since.

Police said staff members realized that he was not on campus at around 4 p.m. and called police.

Ensor is about 5-foot-5 and 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker with blue and gray spots, a light blue collared shirt and navy blue slacks. His family lives on Glorose Drive in Riverview, Missouri.