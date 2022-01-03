In-person Annie Malone May Day Parade returns for first time since 2019

This year's in-person parade will happen Sunday, May 15 at 1 p.m. You can also watch it live on KSDK.com.

ST. LOUIS — The annual Annie Malone May Day Parade is returning to St. Louis this year.

This year's in-person parade will happen Sunday, May 15 at 1 p.m. You can also watch it live on KSDK.com.

The parade route will roll down Market Street just as it has in years past. It will be the first in-person parade since 2019.

"We are excited to host this year's May Day Parade Festivities in person. The May Day events are crucial in helping us to raise vital funds for programs and services for our youth," Keisha Lee, the interim chief executive officer of Annie Malone, said in a press release. "The wonderful support from the community has allowed us to leave a lasting impact on so many families, even during the pandemic."

In 2021, the parade was changed to a virtual event, and the 2020 event was canceled.

This year's theme is "The New Annie Malone: Making a Stronger and Larger Impact in the Community." BJ the DJ of iHeartRadio and Mizzou recruit Luther Burden III will serve as the Honorary Marshals for the parade.

Annie Malone has been spreading love since 1888. In its 134-year history, it has provided culturally diverse, rapid response assessment, crisis intervention, parenting support, and educational services to youth suffering from extreme trauma.

In an interview with 5 On Your Side's Rhyan Henson, Lee said she wants to get more neighborhood leaders involved with the core work of the non-profit.