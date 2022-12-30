Man missing, last seen floating on ice in Missouri River

Family lost contact with Aaron Duenke Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS — Volunteers and state troopers were searching for a man last seen standing on ice floating in the Missouri River near Washington, Missouri.

Family said they haven't heard from Aaron Duenke since Tuesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said he was seen floating downstream on ice on Tuesday, but he was not in distress. No known witnesses saw him enter the river, but family members lost contact with him.

A MSHP spokesman said troopers could not safely search the river with boats Wednesday because of the ice, but troopers were searching the wooded areas along the river.

Duenke was wearing dark clothing when he was last seen. He frequently used the river for recreation.

Volunteers were organizing a search effort with social media. Paddle Stop Brewery was a staging location for volunteers.

Video posted on social media claims to show Duenke floating on the river. Emergency sirens are heard in the background, but the man in the video is calmly standing on the ice.

Friend Aaron Duenke is missing. He was last seen iceberg surfing (floating on an ice floe) in the Missouri River on the... Posted by Neal Moore on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

The search was near an area of the Missouri River where a paraglider crashed in October. Kenny Loudermilk has not been seen or heard from since witnesses said he went into the water.