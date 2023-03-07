Man sleeping in abandoned Metro East house dies in fire

A man, who was homeless, had been sleeping on the second floor and died in the fire.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man died Tuesday morning after the abandoned house where he was sleeping caught fire.

East St. Louis Fire Chief Jason Blackmon said the fire department responded at around 6:30 a.m. to the house on the 500 block of N. 22nd Street. Firefighters arrived to find the two-story home engulfed in flames.

A man, who was homeless, had been sleeping on the second floor and died in the fire, Blackmon said. His name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.