Abortion rights protesters march onto Interstate 64 near downtown St. Louis Sunday

ST. LOUIS — A group of abortion rights protesters marched onto Interstate 64 in downtown St. Louis Sunday.
Police said the group walked up a highway ramp to get on the interstate then walked back down. A police spokesperson said they were on the highway for about 20 or 30 minutes.
The protest started Sunday morning in Kiener Plaza and marched through the streets of downtown St. Louis.
The Supreme Court last month stripped away the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had stood for nearly a half-century. The decision by the court's conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and has led to abortion bans in some states, including Missouri.