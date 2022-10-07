Abortion rights protesters march onto Interstate 64 near downtown St. Louis Sunday

The protest started Sunday morning in Kiener Plaza and marched through the streets of downtown St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — A group of abortion rights protesters marched onto Interstate 64 in downtown St. Louis Sunday.

Police said the group walked up a highway ramp to get on the interstate then walked back down. A police spokesperson said they were on the highway for about 20 or 30 minutes.

Protest shutting down traffic on 64/40 right now outside of Busch Stadium pic.twitter.com/h47QBdzNOL — Rene Knott (@reneknottsports) July 10, 2022

HAPPENING NOW — Abortion rights activists are gathered at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis. The organizer told me this is about much more than the overturn of #RoeVsWade. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/NL4rA2JGb4 — Mercedes Mackay (@MercedesMackay_) July 10, 2022