How to vote absentee for Primary Municipal Election in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Voters in the City of St. Louis who want to vote an absentee ballot for the Primary Municipal Election on March 2, can do so beginning on Jan. 19.

The St. Louis City Board of Election said voters can vote absentee beginning at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday as well as on Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The last day the election board can accept an absentee ballot application by mail is Feb. 17 and the last day to vote an absentee ballot in person is March 1 at 5 p.m.

Although March 2 is a Primary Election, due to the passing of Proposition D in November 2020, voters will not select a party ballot, the election board said. Candidates will be listed on the ballot without a party designation and voters will be able to vote for as many candidates as they approve of for each office listed.

The two candidates for each office who receive the most votes on March 2 will run against each other in the April 6 General Municipal Election.

Voters will not be able to request an absentee ballot due to being "at-risk" of getting COVID-19 and they will not be able to request a "mail-in" ballot - which is different from the August and November 2020 elections.

A regular absentee ballot application form is available on the election board’s website.

St. Louis City Board of Elections said registered voters should start to receive their Notice of Election cards in the mail towards the end of the week of Feb. 15 or the week of Feb. 22. Voters are encouraged to review their Notice of Election card closely as some polling places may have changed.

Any city resident who has any questions about their voter registration status should contact the Election Board at 314-622-4336.