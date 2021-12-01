Poll: Reed, Jones have 2-to-1 lead over other candidates for St. Louis mayor

Prop D's passage means the race will be 'non-partisan' and voters can vote for multiple candidates

ST. LOUIS — Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed and Treasurer Tishaura Jones hold a "commanding" two-to-one lead over their opponents ahead of the March 2021 non-partisan primary, according to a poll released Tuesday by Democratic St. Louis polling firm.

Show Me Victories said it asked St. Louis city voters "several questions to gauge support for mayoral candidates."

The firm asked voters who their number one choice for mayor would be if the March 2021 election were held today. The survey found that 30% of voters support Lewis Reed, 28% support Tishuara Jones, 11% support Cara Spencer and 5% support Andrew Jones, while 27% remain undecided.

Despite electoral changes brought about by the passage of Proposition D, the majority (59%) of likely March 2021 voters say they intend to vote for one candidate for mayor. In contrast, one out of five voters (21%) say they will support multiple mayoral candidates, the firm said in a press release.

The overwhelming majority of black and north city voters intend to vote for one rather than multiple candidates for mayor. Specifically, 76% of north city residents and 74% of black voters intend to support only one candidate for mayor. In contrast, 50% of whites, along with 54% of central city, and 49% of south city voters intend to support only one candidate for mayor.