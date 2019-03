ST. LOUIS – Get ready to laugh, St. Louis!

Adam Sandler is bringing his ‘Fresher’ tour to the Lou this summer.

‘100 percent Fresh’ was released on Netflix on Oct. 23, 2018 and marked his first comedy special in 20 years.

Sandler will be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on June 5.

Tickets go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information

Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets starting on March 27 at 10 a.m.