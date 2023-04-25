Adopt a puma at the Saint Louis Zoo for Mother's Day

The purr-fect gift's proceeds contribute to the feeding and care of the zoo's animals.

ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for a unique Mother's Day gift for the animal-loving woman in your life, look no further.

The Saint Louis Zoo is offering adoption packages complete with a plush puma this Mother's Day.

"The plush cougar, mountain lion, or puma is the perfect gift for a mom, mommy, or ma… and the proceeds of each adoption go to helping support the mountain lions at the Zoo," the Saint Louis Zoo said.

The zoo's special adoption package will include the following:

A 12-inch puma plush toy with 2023 commemorative tag, while supplies last

Mother's Day card from you

Personalized adoption certificate

Color photo with animal facts

Car decal

Name on the Zoo Parents Recognition Wall and Zoo website for one year

Invitation to the Zoo Parents Picnic

The package costs $60, including shipping and handling, and the Zoo will deliver to anyone in the contiguous states. Shipped orders are not guaranteed to arrive by Mother's Day, and as much time should be allowed as possible when placing the order. Those who purchase in-person and without shipping at a zoo welcome desk can get the package for $50 through 5 p.m. May 14.

To adopt a puma, orders can be submitted online at this link, by calling 314-646-4771 and selecting option 2, or in person at a zoo welcome desk.

Other Zoo Parents Program adoption packages on the Zoo's website include Andean bears, hyenas, harbor seals, chimpanzees, hippos and okapi.