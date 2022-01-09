Advocates energized after St. Louis' top attorney files motion to free Lamar Johnson

Lamar Johnson has been behind bars for nearly 30 years for a crime he says he didn't commit.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis' top prosecutor is trying to set a convicted murderer free.

Lamar Johnson has been behind bars for nearly 30 years for a crime he says he didn't commit and serves a life sentence.

Since then, Johnson has claimed his innocence.

With a recanted witness testimony and new evidence, this convinced Gardner that Johnson was wrongfully convicted back in 2019.

But when she asked for a new trial, the Missouri Supreme Court did not side with her.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office argued Gardner lacked authority to do this after so many years of the case being adjudicated. The courts ruled in Schmitt's favor.

"The court told her, 'You can’t do that," said Michelle Smith, who created the Missouri Justice Coalition. "There was no apparatus, no law or entity where prosecutors can bring cases back to court."

Because of this, the legislature formed a new law that went into effect in August of 2021, which gives prosecuting attorneys a chance to right past wrongs.

Now, Gardner hopes to free him.

More than 3 years ago, the Office of the Circuit of Attorney sought a new trial in the case of Lamar Johnson after investigating and presenting overwhelming evidence of his 1995 wrongful conviction. — Circuit Attorney (@stlcao) August 31, 2022

Social justice activist Reverend Darryl Gray is motivated now more than ever.

His organization, Missouri Faith Voices, has been fighting for Johnson's exoneration for years.

"These organizations asked to get clergy more vocal around the issues wrongfully convicted," Gray said.

Gray, along with other advocates like Smith, have been a voice for Johnson.

Smith created Missouri Justice Coalition in April because she felt there was a gap in advocacy in state prisons dealing with wrongful convictions.

She even hosted a rally on the one-year anniversary of the law kicking in.

On August 28th, 2021, a new Missouri Law went into effect that gives prosecuting attorneys the power to try to right past wrongs, RSMo 547.031. This power has been used only once in the state. Join us as we amplify this lack of progress & uplift the #InnocentLives from St. Louis pic.twitter.com/Pxcq0OjCQH — Missouri Justice Coalition (@MoJusticeOrg) August 15, 2022

She's hoping more will be done.

"The law was pushed because of Lamar. It's only been used once," she said.

She said the law has already worked for Kevin Strickland. Strickland was wrongfully convicted and just released in November, after 40 years.

WATCH: Kevin Strickland was released from prison after spending 40 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit. The state of Missouri can’t compensate him for his time in prison so his community stepped up to raise money to help him start a new life. https://t.co/fp4ZUlDgnt — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 30, 2021

Now, she believes this could work for Johnson.

That's why Gray and Smith are encouraged once again to keep up the fight.

"We'll continue to give testimony, support litigation and advocate. We'll advocate with our feet, pray with our feet, we'll do whatever necessary because these are human lives," Gray said.

Smith adds, "We will just uplift him until he gets him out of prison, we will make sure to keep Lamar's name out. Say his name."

Last year, Johnson spoke to NBC Nightly News and said he hopes he can be with his family again.