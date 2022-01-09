FEMA flood recovery center opens in O'Fallon, Missouri

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will open in O’Fallon, Missouri (St. Charles County) on Thursday, Sept. 1 to provide one-on-one assistance to people directly affected by the July 25-28 flooding and severe storms.
Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.
The disaster recovery center location is:
O’Fallon Municipal Centre
100 N. Main Str.
O’Fallon, MO, 63366
Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- After this Sunday, Sept. 4, all six FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed on Sundays.
- The Disaster Recovery Centers will still be open six days a week: Monday–Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. until further notice.
- Labor Day hours: All Disaster Recovery Centers will be open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.
Other recovery centers are open in these locations:
ST. LOUIS COUNTY
Urban League Empowerment Center
9420 W Florissant Ave.
Ferguson, MO 63136
Hours: 8 a.m.–7 p.m.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY
University City Recreation Center
Centennial Commons
7210 Olive Blvd.
University City, MO 63130
Hours: 8 a.m.–7 p.m.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY
Hazelwood Civic Center
8969 Dunn Rd.
Hazelwood, MO 63042
Hours: 8 a.m.–7 p.m.
ST. LOUIS CITY
Ranken Technical College
Mary Ann Lee Technology Center
1313 N. Newstead Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63113
Hours: 8 a.m.–7 p.m.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY
Developmental Disabilities Resource Board – DDRB Building
1025 Country Club Road
St. Charles, MO 63303
Hours: 8 a.m.–7 p.m.
No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Walk-ins are welcome.
Before visiting a center, apply with FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362). Hours on Labor Day are: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
People directly affected by flooding in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County may visit any recovery center.
For needs directly related to the July 25-28 flooding, FEMA may be able to provide Individual Assistance grant money that does not have to be repaid for:
- Rental Assistance if you need to relocate because of flood damage
- Personal Property that was damaged or destroyed by flooding
- Lodging Reimbursement if you had to stay in a hotel temporarily
- Basic Home Repairs for homeowners whose primary residence was damaged by flooding
- Other Serious Needs caused by recent flooding
In addition to the assistance listed, please note the following:
- Only one application per household
- FEMA does not pay for lost or spoiled food
By law, FEMA is not allowed to duplicate insurance payments or assistance provided by other sources.
For updates, follow us on Twitter @MOSEMA and @FEMARegion7.
Get the latest information at Recovery.MO.gov and FEMA.gov/disaster/4665.