FEMA flood recovery center opens in O'Fallon, Missouri

This is the sixth FEMA flood recovery center to open in and around the St. Louis area.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will open in O’Fallon, Missouri (St. Charles County) on Thursday, Sept. 1 to provide one-on-one assistance to people directly affected by the July 25-28 flooding and severe storms.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

The disaster recovery center location is:

O’Fallon Municipal Centre

100 N. Main Str.

O’Fallon, MO, 63366

Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

After this Sunday, Sept. 4, all six FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed on Sundays.

The Disaster Recovery Centers will still be open six days a week: Monday–Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. until further notice.

Labor Day hours: All Disaster Recovery Centers will be open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.

Other recovery centers are open in these locations:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY

Urban League Empowerment Center

9420 W Florissant Ave.

Ferguson, MO 63136

Hours: 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY

University City Recreation Center

Centennial Commons

7210 Olive Blvd.

University City, MO 63130

Hours: 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY

Hazelwood Civic Center

8969 Dunn Rd.

Hazelwood, MO 63042

Hours: 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

ST. LOUIS CITY

Ranken Technical College

Mary Ann Lee Technology Center

1313 N. Newstead Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63113

Hours: 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY

Developmental Disabilities Resource Board – DDRB Building

1025 Country Club Road

St. Charles, MO 63303

Hours: 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Walk-ins are welcome.

Before visiting a center, apply with FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362). Hours on Labor Day are: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

People directly affected by flooding in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County may visit any recovery center.

For needs directly related to the July 25-28 flooding, FEMA may be able to provide Individual Assistance grant money that does not have to be repaid for:

Rental Assistance if you need to relocate because of flood damage

Personal Property that was damaged or destroyed by flooding

Lodging Reimbursement if you had to stay in a hotel temporarily

Basic Home Repairs for homeowners whose primary residence was damaged by flooding

Other Serious Needs caused by recent flooding

In addition to the assistance listed, please note the following:

Only one application per household

FEMA does not pay for lost or spoiled food

By law, FEMA is not allowed to duplicate insurance payments or assistance provided by other sources.

For updates, follow us on Twitter @MOSEMA and @FEMARegion7.