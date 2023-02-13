Dog rescued in St. Louis County house fire dies from injuries, donations still needed

Evie was rescued from a house fire on Feb. 8 in the 1200 block of Wachtel Avenue in Lemay.

AFFTON, Mo. — A dog that was injured in a house fire Wednesday in Lemay and was rescued by firefighters died on Monday.

According to a news release from the Affton Fire Protection District, the dog, named Evie was rescued from a house fire on Feb. 8 in the 1200 block of Wachtel Avenue in Lemay. Evie's owner died in the fire.

On Monday morning, Affton Fire Protection District announced that Evie succumbed to her injuries and was euthanized at 7:30 Monday morning.

Evie was found inside the home during the fire and she was resuscitated by firefighters, then taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

Firefighters are working to raise money to cover the veterinary costs Evie incurred. According to the Affton fire chief, $1,500 was needed for Evie's care. Donations are still needed to pay for Evie's treatment.

Donations are being collected through the Affton Firefighter's Community Outreach Program Venmo. You can click here to donate to help Evie's recovery through Venmo. Donations are also being accepted through Affton Veterinary Clinic by calling 314-352-8600.

The release said the cause of the house fire is still being investigated.