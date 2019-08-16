ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS – The friends of the Ole Miss student who was murdered this summer want to raise money to honor her memory at the school.

Ally Kostial’s friends created a GoFundMe to try to raise $150,000 to dedicate the new mind and body studio on campus in her name.

‘Ally was a bright light on the Ole Miss campus and she will forever be missed. Her best friends are trying to raise $150,000 to dedicate the new mind body studio on campus in Ally’s name. Ally inspired many through her Pilates and yoga classes. Her kindness and radiant spirit touched the hearts of all who knew her. We hope to dedicate the new mind body studio to Ally because it will bring joy and peace to those who use it. This way Ally’s memory can continue to uplift students at Ole Miss for years to come. If we can not reach our goal of $150,000, the money will go towards a memorial flower garden for Ally.’

Rod Guajardo, University of Mississippi spokesman released the following statement,

“We commend the initiative of these students and friends of Ally to honor their classmate in a way that reflects what mattered to her. The university is not currently involved in organizing this fundraiser, but we are open to helping students explore ways that their support can be most impactful and perpetuate Ally’s spirit for life.”

Kostial was found shot to death about 20 miles from campus on July 20. She graduated from Lindbergh High School in 2016. Kostial was attending summer school and teaching fitness classes at Ole Miss. Loved ones have described her as the sweetest and most genuine person.

Brandon Theesfeld, 22, has been charged in connection to Kostial’s murder.

