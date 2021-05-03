Fireworks to light up Great River Road Thursday nights this summer

Fireworks will launch simultaneously in Grafton and Alton at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday nights this summer

ALTON, Ill. — Thursday nights on the Great River Road along the Mississippi River this summer are going to be brighter than usual.

The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau of Southwest Illinois is starting a series of fireworks events in Alton and Grafton, Illinois, every Thursday night from June 2 to Sept. 9 with the exception of July 1. Fireworks will launch simultaneously in each city at approximately 9 p.m.

The tourism bureau is encouraging businesses in Alton and Grafton to create specials and deals on Thursdays to incentivize people to come and check out the fireworks and spend time in the area. Specials will be highlighted at RiversandRoutes.com.

“Everyone loves fireworks and creating a mid-week light show highlighting the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway and the Mississippi River is another way we can let people know our region is open for business,” said Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “We are celebrating our summer travel season and encourage people to get out and explore our region.”

The Grafton ferry has added Thursdays to its schedule to encourage people to come out and view the fireworks, and there will be various other events held in conjunction with the fireworks throughout the summer.

“The fireworks really complement existing activities in each community,” Jobe said. “Our plan is to expand that with specials and deals from local businesses.”

For more information on the summer fireworks along the river, you can visit the tourism bureau's website by clicking here.