Ameren Missouri warns customers to watch out for 'smart meter' scam

Scammers are trying to take advantage as the company upgrades its electric meters to new smart meters.

ST. LOUIS — As Ameren Missouri continues the process of upgrading its meters in the St. Louis area, it's warning customers of a new way scammers are trying to take advantage of them.

As part of its Smart Energy Plan, the company is upgrading all of its electric meters to new smart meters over a four-year period. Installation began in 2020 and will continue through 2024.

This upgrade does not require payment, but scammers would like you to think otherwise.

Ameren Missouri said it has seen a recent increase in customers reporting a scam call that asked for a deposit or payment ahead of the installation. Scammers may even claim the current meter isn't safe.

"We want to protect our customers from these scammers, especially when we deploy new programs such as upgraded meters. The first step is to be aware of this scam and know what to do if you get a call like this," said Ameren Security Supervisor Maria Gomez in a press release. "If you are not sure the person you are speaking to on the phone is an Ameren Missouri representative, hang up and call us directly."

Ameren released the following list of advice to keep customers safe:

Ameren Missouri will not contact customers demanding payment for any electric meter work.

Before a meter is upgraded, customers will receive mail about the installation process as well as a phone call letting them know when their new meter will be installed. No payment is required for the upgrade.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be an Ameren Missouri representative and feel uncomfortable, hang up and call Ameren Missouri directly at 800-552-7583 for verification.

You can confirm your current account balance anytime through Ameren Missouri's automated system by calling 800-552-7583.

To find out when installers will be working in their area, customers can visit amerenmissouri.com/smartmeters.