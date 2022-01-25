How to get help paying utility bills through Ameren programs

"In the last year, the state of Missouri has increased the eligibility limits and doubled the amount of assistance each household can receive."

ST. LOUIS — More customers are eligible for help in paying their utility bills after Ameren and the state of Missouri expanded several utility assistance programs.

The state recently updated its federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to provide more funding and expand eligibility requirements, according to a news release from Ameren.

Here’s what that means for customers who qualify:

A disconnection notice is not required.

Energy assistance payments have doubled for both LIHEAP programs. The Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) payment is now $1,600 in the winter and $1,200 in the summer.

Assistance is available year-round.

"There is no better time to apply for LIHEAP and other energy assistance funding. In the last year, the state of Missouri has increased the eligibility limits and doubled the amount of assistance each household can receive," said Georgie Donahue, program administration director with the Community Action Agency of St. Louis County Inc.

For more information on the state’s LIHEAP program and to see if you qualify, click here.

For customers who don’t qualify but have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ameren Missouri created the Clean Slate program. Ameren said the program has helped thousands of Missouri families and more than half of the funding is still available.

Through Clean Slate, customers receive up to $750. For more information and how to apply, click here.