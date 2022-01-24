The Fox Theater's cancellations impacts business

The Fox staff announced the first three shows of the hit Broadway musical 'The Prom' are canceled because of cast and crew testing positive for COVID-19.

ST. LOUIS — It's easy to tell when it's showtime at the Fabulous Fox Theater and when it's not, an observation Nader Abdallah makes daily when he leaves his house down the street.

"When this is going on, it seems like everything in this area right here is just you know opens up," Abdallah said.

Across the street, The Best Steak House Manager Judy Leachman says the plays always bring in new customers.

"Well people normally comes in about 5:30 that's normally the rush hour crowd. Cause they have like the Fox opens like a hour before the show so they'll sit and wait about an hour before the Fox opens then they'll go across the street," Leachman said.

That won't be the case for the first three performances of the hit Broadway musical 'The Prom'.

The Fox Theater staff announced the January 25-27th shows are canceled.

"We was a little disappointed cause we like to see new and exciting people come in for the first time, get our experience," Leachman said.

The cancellations came as a result of the cast and crew members testing positive for COVID-19.

"COVID is pretty bad now, so I can understand there's a lot of things that's going on because of that," Abdallah said.

The Fox Theater plans to show the opening performance of 'The Prom' on Friday, January 28th, but Abdallah isn't getting his hopes up just yet.

"You never know, you know, something might jump off Friday and they might cancel it again because maybe some more people get sick or something," Abdallah said.

An additional performance has been added on Sunday, February 6th at 6:30 p.m. to allow more exchange options for guests.

The Fox Theater staff are contacting ticket holders by email to discuss their exchange options.