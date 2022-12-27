Annie Malone Crisis Center asks for help after pipe bursts

The center was flooded, causing it to turn away clients.

ST. LOUIS — An important St. Louis resource asked the community for help Tuesday after the center was flooded.

The Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center at 5355 Page Avenue had to turn away clients. A pipe burst at the center after days of sub-freezing temperatures.

The center asked for volunteers to help with the cleanup and to restore services.

The crisis center helps children by providing immediate intervention to prevent child abuse and neglect. Services include emergency shelter, food, clothing, educational needs, conflict resolution, emergency medical attention and counseling.

Staff believes there was $25,000 in damage to one side of the building.

Annie Malone Children and Family Services accepts online donations. The center is buying new supplies after the flood.

The Whitfield Foundation for Success also had a pipe burst Monday. The executive director cleaned up the mess.