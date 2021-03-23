Custom Arch license plate design available for Missouri drivers

By ordering a license plate from the nonprofit Jefferson National Parks Association, your tax-deductible contribution will support educational programs

ST. LOUIS — Are you looking for a fun way to show off your St. Louis pride?

You can now display your love for the Lou with the newly redesigned specialty Arch license plate, which supports programs at Gateway Arch National Park.

By ordering a license plate from the nonprofit Jefferson National Parks Association (JNPA), your tax-deductible contribution will support educational programs for all ages Gateway Arch National Park.

“We are excited to unveil the new design for the specialty Arch license plate,” said David Grove, president and CEO of JNPA. “It not only features our iconic monument, but its graceful lines are a nod to the Arch’s new circular west entrance. Plus, the license plate bears the new park name, Gateway Arch National Park. As the State of Missouri continues transitioning to its bicentennial license plate, we thought this was the perfect time to refresh our specialty license plate to a more modern design.”

The new license plate was designed by St. Louis graphic designer Carlos Zamora.

To order an Arch license plate, follow the step-by-step instructions at archplates.jnpa.com, which include submitting your tax-deductible donation to JNPA as well as completing the state’s application for personalized plates. You can also customize your plate message, according to a press release.

Missourians can order an Arch license plate at any time, regardless of when current license plates expire.