Child attacked by dog while delivering cupcakes to neighbor in Missouri

The 13-year-old suffered serious injuries to his head, neck and face

ROLLA, Mo. — A child was seriously injured after a dog attacked him in Rolla over the weekend.

On Saturday, March 20, police responded to the 1000 block of Lynwood Drive for a report of a child being attacked by a pit bull. When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The boy was delivering cupcakes to his next-door neighbor when the dog got off his chain and began mauling the boy, police reported in a news release. The dog’s owners tried to restrain it, but it had the boy pinned to the ground while biting his head, neck and face.

Several adults started pulling the dog from the boy, but it was able to break free again and returned to mauling him, police said. After several attempts, they were able to get the dog off the boy and began measures to save his life.

Emergency responders took the boy to Phelps Health where he was later transferred by helicopter to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The boy suffered major injuries to his head, neck and face. One of the adults suffered a dislocated shoulder during the incident.

Rolla Animal Control officers were called to the scene to subdue the dog. It was later transferred to a local veterinary clinic where it was euthanized, according to the release.

Since the dog’s owner was not able to provide proof of a current rabies vaccination, the dog will be examined by a state lab for the virus.