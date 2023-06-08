Archdiocese of St. Louis settles sex abuse suit involving former priest for $1 million

The Archdiocese has agreed to pay $1 million, one of the largest single settlements, to a man who said a former priest abused him in the 1990s.

"We are hopeful that this settlement provides some measure of comfort for the victim and for his family," the Archdiocese said in a statement. "We continue to pray for all victims of sexual abuse, that they may find comfort and healing."

Wolken, 57, was previously convicted in 2002 and sentenced to 15 years in prison for first-degree sodomy of a boy over a period of three years. The archdiocese settled a $1.6 million civil abuse suit in that case in 2004.

Wolken was suspended by the archdiocese when sex abuse claims against him first came to light in 2002, and then-Cardinal Raymond Burke took action to permanently remove him from clergy, a lengthy process the Archdiocese said was completed in 2007.

But the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests alleged church leaders didn't do enough.



"Long ago, church staff knew Fr. Gary Wolken was a predator but did almost nothing to stop him and protect kids," SNAP Director David Clohessy said in a statement responding to the settlement. "I strongly suspect that had this case gone to trial, damning evidence of their corruption would have surfaced and that’s why they settled.

"I hope this survivor feels good knowing that he has reminded all St. Louisans that a dangerous serial predator still lives among us and that the archdiocese still does little to prevent heinous crimes against children."

An after-hours email sent to Wolken's attorney, J. Martin Hadican, was not immediately returned.

Anyone who wishes to report sexual abuse by any priest, deacon or Archdiocese employee can contact the Archdiocese's Office of Child and Youth Protection and make a report with the Missouri Division of Social Services Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 800-392-3738.

