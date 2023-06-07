Lake St. Louis man charged in sexual assault of minor may be serial offender, police say

Police believe Enrique White may have been a serial offender who used dating apps to contact victims.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Police are seeking possible additional victims after a Lake Saint Louis man was charged with sexually assaulting a minor and threatening them with a weapon.

The Lake St. Louis Police Department announced charges Wednesday against 28-year-old Enrique A. White. He is facing one count each of first-degree statutory rape, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree child molestation.

Police said they received a report on Saturday that White had committed multiple sexual assaults against an underage victim, including one incident where the child was threatened with a weapon.

Police believe White may have been a serial offender and there may be other victims who have not come forward.

White is believed to have contacted victims through dating apps such as Plenty of Fish, Meet Me and BLK, police said. They allege he used various aliases and may have used alcohol or narcotics to incapacitate victims prior to sexually assaulting them.