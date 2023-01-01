Arson detectives investigate fatal apartment fire in Spanish Lake

The investigation is ongoing. A cause has not been determined.

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit detectives are currently investigating an apartment fire in Spanish Lake which resulted in the death of a man.

Police said the fire happened at about 6 p.m. Saturday in the 12400 block of Scenic Lake Drive near Spanish Lake Park.

St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for help regarding the fire and found an apartment unit fully engulfed in flames with heavy smoke coming from the residence.

Officers were unable to get in the apartment through the front door because of smoke, police said. Fire personnel arrived and found a man dead inside the rear of the apartment.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is active at this time and the fire's cause has not been determined.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.