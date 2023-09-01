Celebrate 106th annual Greek Festival during Labor Day weekend

"Great food and drink are a way of life with the people of Greece," St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church said on its website.

ST. LOUIS — The 106th annual Greek Festival returns this Labor Day weekend at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood. The entire family is welcome to enjoy the festival from Sept. 2-4.

The festival will be on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Greek Orthodox Church located at 4967 Forest Park Avenue, at the corner of Forest Park and Kingshighway in St. Louis. The location is near historic Forest Park in the city's Central West End neighborhood.

The church boasts the event as the largest ethnic festival in the St. Louis area, featuring traditional Greek cuisine and more. The event will also feature Greek dance, live music and a tour of the historic church itself.

Some pastries that will be available inside the church auditorium include:

Baklava - $4

Almond Crescent - $3

Galaktoboureko - $4

Kourabiedes - $1

Finikia (Melomakarona) - $2

Koulouria - $10

Assorted pastry box - $15

Greek-style salad dressing for $4 will be available at the event.

Don't miss the St. Nicholas Greek dancers who will perform on the inside stage at 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. The dancers will also perform in the taverna on the street at 6:30 p.m.

There will be free admission into the festival and free garage parking at the Laclede Garage (east of the church). The dining area will be fully air-conditioned, the church said.

In the church's gift shop, you can purchase take-home souvenirs and T-shirts.

For more information, visit the church website or call 314-361-6924. For the 2023 event menu, click here.