All Aboard! Hop on the North Pole Night Cap at Union Station

A 45-minute holiday round-trip excursion leaves Wednesday through Friday from Union Station for those 21 and up!

ST. LOUIS — Pop-up bars are all the rage these days.

A holiday pop-up on a moving train departing Union Station may just be the ticket to wrap up 2022. Beginning Wednesday night, you'll be able to hop aboard a 45-minute excursion for a North Pole Night Cap.

With a shout of "All Aboard", hundreds of area residents will get to step aboard the first-ever excursion for those 21 and older. Children in the area have enjoyed getting in their pajamas and traveling around town watching the Polar Express but this one is only for adults. The Director of Sales and Entertainment at Union Station told 5 On Your Side the path will lead right to the North Pole.

"It's kind of a magical tour of St. Louis in a sense, with some really cool views of the Riverfront," Cameron Schoeffel said.

This is the first year for the holiday pop-up bar with hopes it will become a tradition in the coming years. Seating is available in First class, Premium Dome, and Premium Upper Dome Cars.

"The dome seating is really special and offers some really cool views of the city skyline as you are going to the North Pole," Schoeffel said.

There are about 350 tickets for the three days. But before guests set foot on the train, they'll enter the depot area at 7:15 a.m. and mingle in the North Pole Nightcap tent with tons of photo ops along with drinks.

"The train will then board at 8:15 a.m. and take off for a magical trip to the North Pole at 8:30 a.m.," Schoeffel said. "Each car has its own bar and will be serving beer, wine, and spiked hot chocolate along with Christmas music and special visits from Holiday characters".

We had to ask about those characters that you'll be able to mingle with.

Schoeffel said with a laugh, "Let's just say he's got a big white beard and a belly, yeah maybe a little bit of a belly."

If you want to add to your excursion you can step into the sleigh shed for a magical holiday restaurant and bar and don't forget to dress for the occasion.

"We want everyone to wear their best ugly Christmas sweaters," Schoeffel said.

A designed driver per group can be ticketed for $50 to $60. Regular tickets range in price from $65 to $75. However, keep those wristbands for a $10 discounted ride on the St. Louis wheel afterward.