Here's where to celebrate New Year's Eve in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — What is the best place to spend New Year's Eve? In the St. Louis area!

Many local bars, restaurants and family-owned businesses are hosting their New Year's Eve celebrations for guests to enjoy.

You can ring in 2023 with friends, family and others here:

St. Louis County

NYE STL Dance Revolution - The Armory

St. Louis' biggest bar will host their inaugural New Year's Eve party for guests to enjoy. The Armory is home to 250,000 square feet of indoor space to play, eat, drink and enjoy!

Where: Armory STL (3660 Market Street)

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Tickets can be bought on the Armory STL website here.

NYE Live! Ballpark Village

Ballpark Village will throw the "most legendary" New Year's Eve party in St. Louis. Entertainment, drinks and food will be available for guests to enjoy. Tickets as well as packages are available on their website.

Where: Ballpark Village

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Purchase tickets and packages here.

NYE 2023 at Molly's in Soulard

Enjoy New Year's Eve at Molly's with heated tents with access to five open bars. The event will feature multiple bars, champagne toasts, entertainment and two balloon drops.

Where: Molly's in Soulard

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Tickets and packages are available here.

New Year's Eve at The Attic

Celebrate and dance into the new year with live music at The Attic. Tickets include food, champagne at midnight and party favors for guests.

Where: The Attic

When: Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Tickets are available here.

NYE 2023 at Paddy O's

Celebrate the new year at Paddy O's in St. Louis. All-inclusive tickets include an open bar, champagne toast and appetizers from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Paddy O's

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Find more information about tickets here.

New Year's Eve 'Neon Nights' Celebration and Fireworks

Winterfest is hosting its celebration in a family-friendly way to ring in the new year. Music, dancers, party favors and fireworks will all be included for guests that attend!

Where: Kiener Plaza

When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 (Fireworks at 8 p.m.)

Information about the event and schedule are available here.

NYE 2023 at The Crow's Nest

The Crow's Nest in Maplewood is hosting its own New Year's Eve party with music, drinks and food for guests!

Where: The Crow's Nest (7336 Manchester Rd)

When: 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Information about the event is available on The Crow's Nest's Facebook.

New Year's Eve Dinner Cruise

The popular dinner cruise is hosting a New Year's Eve celebration. Enjoy music, food, champagne toast and much more from the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch!

Where: Riverboats at the Gateway Arch

When: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 (Note: Cruise boards 30 minutes prior to cruise time).

Ticket pricing and additional information are available on their website here.

New Year's Eve Party Cruise

Ring in 2023 with live music, food and desserts, drinks and more from the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. This 21+ event will have a champagne toast at midnight to ring in the new year.

Where: Riverboats at the Gateway Arch

When: 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Ticket pricing and additional information are available on their website here.

New Year's Eve at Steinberg Ice Rink

The Steinberg Ice Rink in Forrest Park will have extended hours on Saturday, Dec. 31 for guests to enjoy.

Where: Steinberg Ice Rink

When: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Information about hours and prices is available here.

New Year's Day Slinger Brunch

Hi-Pointe Drive-In on McCausland will host its inaugural Slingin' in the New Year Brunch. Guests can munch on "hangover helper" meals and drinks. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas at the restaurant.

St. Charles County

New Year's Eve Made Easy

Bar Louie in St. Charles is hosting their New Year's Eve celebration with no crowds and no dress code. Drinks, party favors, photo opportunities and entertainment will be available.

Where: Bar Louie in St. Charles

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Information about the event is available on their website.

NYE @ Rec

Rec Hall in St. Louis is ready to ring in 2023! From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. guests of all ages can come to enjoy games and a balloon drop. Then after 5 p.m. those over 21 years old will be able to enjoy live entertainment, games and a balloon drop for the new year.

Where: Rec Hall STL (800 S. Duchesne Dr. St Charles, MO)

When: Saturday, Dec. 31

Prices and information are available on the Rec Hall's Facebook.

Metro East

Masquerade New Year's Eve Party

Holiday Shores Clubhouse will host a masquerade new year's party for guests to enjoy! Guests can buy tickets including food and drinks or just to dance the night away.

Where: Holiday Shores Clubhouse

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Information and tickets are available on their website.

NYE Masquerade Party

The Olde Wicks Factory in Highland, Illinois will host their own Masquerade Party in their newest and biggest venue space. Food, live music and much more will be offered throughout the night.

Where: The Olde Wicks Factory (1100 5th St. Highland, Illinois)

When: 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Get your tickets for the event here.

New Year's Eve Red Carpet Event

Bella Vista Winery in Maryville, Illinois will host an elegant and fun evening with music, food and wine to celebrate the new year.

Where: Bella Vista Winery (6633 East Main Street Maryville, Illinois)

When: 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

Reserve your table here.