FULL LIST: The winners and nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards

Winners in 25 categories including best drama and comedy series were announced during Monday's Emmy Awards broadcast.

LOS ANGELES — History was made at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

“Succession” headed into Monday night's ceremony with a leading 25 Emmy nominations, and won big with the best drama series award.

“Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae made history as the first Asian actor to win lead actor in a drama series. He beat out the likes of Brian Cox, Jason Bateman, Jeremy Strong and Bob Odenkirk in the competitive category.

Repeat winners were the big theme of the night as “Ted Lasso” won its second straight award for best comedy series. What seemed like two dozen members of the cast and crew swarmed the stage as star Jason Sudeikis accepted the Emmy.

“This show is about good and evil, this show is about like the truth and lies, this show is about all that stuff, but it’s mostly about our response to those things and your response to our show has been overwhelming,” Sudeikis said.

Zendaya also added another Emmy to her mantle winning best actress in a drama series for her role as Rue in HBO’s “Euphoria” for the second year.

"Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph stole the night with her win for best supporting actress in a comedy series.

In tears before gathering herself to accept the trophy, Ralph opened her acceptance speech with a powerfully delivered song. She was treated to a standing ovation as she was visibly overcome by emotion while taking the stage.

List of winners and nominees for 74th Emmy Awards

Comedy Series:

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

WINNER: “Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows.”

Actor, Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building.”

Actress, Comedy Series:

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

WINNER: Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Drama Series:

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

WINNER: “Succession”

“Yellowjackets.”

Actor, Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession.”

Actress, Drama Series:

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

WINNER: Zendaya, “Euphoria.”

Limited or Anthology Series:

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

WINNER: “The White Lotus”

“Pam & Tommy.”

Variety Talk Series:

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

WINNER: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

WINNER: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy.”

Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “MAID”

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout.”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series:

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

WINNER: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live.”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso.”

Guest Actor, Drama Series:

Adrien Brody, “Succession”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

WINNER: Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”

Arian Moayed, “Succession”

Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession.”

Guest Actress, Drama Series:

Hope Davis, “Succession”

Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show”;

Martha Kelly, “Euphoria”

Sanaa Lathan, “Succession”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

WINNER: Lee You-mi, “Squid Game.”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series:

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Christopher Walken, “Severance”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game.”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series:

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

WINNER: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn. “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria.”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie:

WINNER: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter, “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Peter Skarsgård, “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus.”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus,”

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick.”

Television Movie:

WINNER: “Chip ’n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers”

“Ray Donovan: The Movie”

“Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon”

“The Survivor”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.”

Guest Actor, Comedy Series:

Jerrod Carmichael, “Saturday Night Live”

Bill Hader, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

James Lance, “Ted Lasso”

WINNER: Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building”

Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”

Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso.”

Guest Actress, Comedy Series:

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks”

Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building”

WINNER: Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”

Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”

Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso.”

Structured Reality Program:

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”

“Love is Blind”

WINNER: “Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank.”

Unstructured Reality Program:

“Below Deck Mediterranean”

“Cheer”

WINNER: “Love on the Spectrum”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked”

“Selling Sunset.”

Reality or Competition Program:

“The Amazing Race”

WINNER: “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice.”

Variety Sketch Show:

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

WINNER: “Saturday Night Live.”

Outstanding Directing, Limited Series or TV Movie:

WINNER: Mike White "The White Lotus"

Outstanding Writing, Comedy Series:

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding Directing, Drama Series:

WINNER Hwang Dong-hyuk, "Squid Game"

Outstanding Directing, Comedy Series:

WINNER MJ Delaney, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Writing, Drama Series:

WINNER Jesse Armstrong, "Succession"

See the full list of nominees announced by the Television Academy here.

