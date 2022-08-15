Help the Muscular Dystrophy Association during 5 On Your Side's Show of Strength 2022

KSDK is hosting the MDA fundraiser to help people with neuromuscular diseases living in the St. Louis community. Text GiveMDA to 314-425-5355

ST. LOUIS — Labor Day weekend means it's time for the 5 On Your Side Show of Strength for MDA. The decades-long tradition raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for treatment and research.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association aims to cure muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases. MDA funds research on diseases that cause muscles to weaken and limit mobility.

Thousands of people in the United States live with one of these diseases. There currently is no cure for neuromuscular diseases.

The funds raised during the show will benefit people in the St. Louis area. MDA helps 2,000 local families every year.

The 2022 show is Sept. 4 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Watch the show live on 5 On Your Side, KSDK.com, KSDK News YouTube, and the new 5+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

Mike Bush, Anne Allred and Rene Knott are hosts. Grant's Farm is the scenic backdrop for the show that will air on TV and online.

This year, Walgreens will match donations made during the telethon up to $3,000.

Donations are 100% tax-deductible.

The telethon is part of 5 On Your Side’s GIVE 75 campaign, which runs through Sept. 15. The campaign was created in honor of the station’s 75th anniversary. A donation from 5 On Your Side was made to 10 area non-profits, and viewers have been encouraged to make donations to the non-profit of their choice.