ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Missouri — ­The St. Charles County Council want to pass a resolution at Monday night's meeting that is a public showing of support for local law enforcement.

The resolution acknowledges that the public understands that police are in high stress, highly technical jobs where everything they do is under public scrutiny.

"The world of policing has changed and continues to do so," says Councilman Joe Brazil, District 2, who sponsored the resolution. "Citizens now can photograph and videotape every interaction they have with law enforcement and make it public. These interactions often are analyzed and dissected on social media and opinions are formed before the officer even has a chance to write a report."

Brazil says he wants to achieve two things with this resolution.

The first is to show support of the St. Charles County Police Department and all officers in the metropolitan area.

The second is to urge others to do the same.

He says police officers have to have support of their community and community leaders to do their job well.

Brazil says without a resolution like this law enforcement will start to feel like no one supports them and everyone is questioning their judgement.

This, he says, will lead them to pull back and to think longer about how to handle situations because of the impact it could have on their personal lives.

Brazil says this is a major public safety issue as these sometimes split-second life or death decisions that police have to make on a daily basis- won’t happen anymore.

After the resolution is passed Monday night, it will move onto other communities in the St. Louis area to be passed by those county and city councils.

