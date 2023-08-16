How should St. Louis spend its Rams Settlement money? Share your ideas in this survey

City leaders want to hear from residents about how to best spend the remaining $250 million.

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis was awarded $280 million plus accruing interest in a settlement with the Los Angeles Rams after the team relocated from St. Louis.

In January, the settlement funds were invested in a secure account with the Missouri Securities Investment Program.

The settlement agreement stated, $30 million of the City’s $280 million share must be appropriated by the Board of Alderman before June 30, 2023 to keep the funds in the City by investing in the Convention Center.

Now, St. Louis city leaders say they want to hear from residents about how to best spend the leftover $250 million of the settlement money to 'create generational change.'

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has opened a public online survey, in partnership with the engagement platform, CitizenLab to collect residents' suggestions on pressing issues.

Find the survey here. Click the tab that says 'Participate,' then click 'Rams Settlement Funds' to take the survey and submit your thoughts on the challenges residents face living in St. Louis.

The survey will be available through Oct.13, 2023.

The Board of Aldermen told 5 on Your Side the survey results will provide data on residents’ priorities and will serve as a guide to the aldermen as they make their decisions on how to allocate funding.

A post on the survey site reads in part, "The settlement money is meant to help the economy grow, encourage more people to live in the city, and make life better for the people who live here."

In a news release sent on Aug.15, Board of Aldermen representatives said there will be several meetings on this issue in the coming months.

The release reads, in part, "The full Board of Aldermen will meet as a Committee of the Whole to hear from residents, community leaders and elected officials. Mayor Tishaura Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green have been invited to participate in these meetings via their seat and voice powers outlined in the St. Louis City Charter. Those meetings have been scheduled for Sept. 25 at 6:00 p.m., Oct. 25 at 6:00 p.m., and Dec. 2 at 11:00 a.m. Details on how the public can participate in these meetings is forthcoming."

Board of Alderman President Megan Green released a statement saying, "Intentional, meaningful engagement with the community is critical to ensuring these funds are used for equitable and innovative solutions to our city's biggest problems. Equally important, this process offers a much needed opportunity for residents and local government to work together and rebuild trust."

